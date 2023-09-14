Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: Sept 15-17

Announcements
Saturday at Creekside Park: “The DYLANSTRONG Tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs most of the day. Some info about the tournament: Concessions open at 9 a.m. (serving hot food at 10:30 a.m.); kids skill competition registration is open all morning (competition starts at 11:30 a.m.) and home run derby starts at 1 p.m. Raffle tickets are for sale now and the day of tournament (we have some great raffles this year).” – Johnny Tripp, Dylan Quick Foundation
Around Town
Friday night high school varsity football: Havelock Rams at New Bern Bears, 7 p.m. West Craven Eagles at Ayden-Grifton Chargers, 7 p.m.
New Bern Farmers Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St.
Join Shop Class, LLC for the Belt Sander Drag Races on Sunday from 12 – 5 p.m. at 406 Guion St. Featuring Hot Buttered Grits Band plus Tanja’s Hella Fat Food Truck and Brewery 99. A $5 donation at the event goes to the art programs of New Bern and West Craven High Schools.
Events
16: Historic Riverside Neighborhood Yard Sale, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on National Avenue, North Pasteur Street, North Craven Street, River Drive, Avenue A, Avenue B, Avenue C and Avenue D.
16: New Bern History Quest starting at 10 a.m. at the New Bern Battlefield Park.
16: Garden Lecture Series, 10:30 a.m. at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.
16: Cedar Grove Cemetery Tour by the Earl of Craven Questers, 4 p.m.
16: Boots & Bling Mother Son Dance, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Dancing Branch Farms. Tickets: newbernwomansclub.com.
Entertainment and Music
Friday
Jeremy Zeller at Freshwater Beer Company, 904 Pollock St.
Saturday
Carolina Chamber Music Festival: Identity and Transformation at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert featuring Riggsbee Road at Union Point Park.
Sunday
Morgan Hudson Vickers at Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant, 100 Pollock St.
Arts
Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Ballantyne’s Framing & Art, 220 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, and other sports.
Go camping. The New Bern KOA, 1565 B. St. in Bridgeton; Moonlight Lake RV Park and Cottages, 180 Moonlight Lake Dr. in New Bern; Turkey Quarter Campground and RV Park, 163 Kirby Rd. in Cove City and Green Acres Family Campground, 1679 Green Acres Rd. in Williamston offer cabins, RV and primitive camping sites. Flanners Beach/Neuse River Recreation area offers both RV and primitive sites.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Call 252-633-2772 for updates.
Bear Town Cinema 6
-A Haunting in Venice (PG13)
-The Equalizer 3 (R)
-Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (PG13)
-The Nun II (R)
The Bruin
-My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (PG13)
-Blue Beetle (PG13)
-Barbie (PG)
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Tryon Palace and the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Visit the Craven Master Gardeners’ grounds at Craven Cooperative Extension, 300 Industrial Dr.
Explore Latham-Whitehurst Nature Park.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
