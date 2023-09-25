Photos: Tropical Storm Ophelia impacts New Bern September 25, 2023 Flood waters inundate Fulcher Lane off of Neuse Boulevard on Saturday, September 23. Tropical Storm Ophelia moved through the New Bern area over the evening of September 22 and into the following morning. The storm brought damaging winds, tidal surge and heavy rain to the area before moving north up the Atlantic coast line. Areas of New Bern’s Woodrow community remained flooded hours after the storm passed. Several boats washed up behind the North Carolina History Center at Tryon Palace in downtown New Bern. Sections of the boardwalk fence at Unioin Point Park were dislodged by heavy tides and flooding during the storm. Strong winds also damaged several trees at Union Point Park.