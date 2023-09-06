New Bern Board of Aldermen holds strategic planning work session

The New Bern Board of Aldermen held a strategic planning work session on Aug. 30 at the Pleasant Hill Community Center. Lydian Altman, UNC School of Government faculty member, facilitated the meeting with Mariah Canup, graduate assistant.
The second day of the work session was cancelled due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Idalia.
The next strategic planning session is scheduled for Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. at the community center located at 431 Hwy 55 West.
Watch the meeting here:
Photos taken by New Bern Now:
Wendy Card, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.