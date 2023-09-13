NC Auditor releases results of Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center audit

The North Carolina Office of the State Auditor conducted an investigative audit after receiving three allegations relating to the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center. The findings were outlined in the investigative audit letter and released on Sept. 7, 2023.
The report shows:
Allegation 1: “Adoption revenue was underreported by the Animal Center for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2018, through June 30, 2020.”
Finding: “there was no evidence to substantiate.”
Allegation 2: “The number of animal intakes reported by the Animal Center cannot be supported for the period January 1, 2021, through October 31, 2021.”
Finding: “there was no evidence to substantiate.”
Allegation 3: “The number of euthanasias reported by the Animal Center is incorrect for calendar years 2018, 2019, and 2020.”
Read the full report here.
