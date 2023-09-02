Craven County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation

On Sept. 1, 2023, at approximately 2:20 p.m. the Craven County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot victim located in a residence at 411 Butler Ford Road. Upon arrival Deputies discovered the body of a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound. A death investigation is being conducted by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau. The county Medical Examiner and District Attorney Scott Thomas were also present at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted by the Medical Examiner in Greenville.
This appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
This is a continuing investigation and when completed will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for a determination as to what if any criminal charges will be filed.
By Major David McFadyen