New Bern Police investigation leads to rape conviction

On, Dec. 2, 2021, the New Bern Police Department was contacted by CarolinaEast Medical Center in reference to a sexual assault referral/allegation. Based on the evidence collected, detectives were able to establish the necessary probable cause to arrest and charge Yacop Rmah. In June of 2023, Rmah pled guilty to two counts of Second-Degree Forcible Rape. Rmah was sentenced to two consecutive active sentences that will require him to serve 10-22 years in prison. Rmah will register as a sex offender for his natural life.
“Our department has a great relationship between our agency, the District Attorney’s Office, and other non-profits within Craven County. This allows us to collaborate more efficiently and bring justice to those impacted by this individual’s actions” says Chief Patrick Gallagher.
News release information provided by Captain M. Morrison-Brown, investigations division commander