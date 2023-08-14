New Bern is about to lose in-depth reporting and investigative journalism – readers can change the outcome

I’ve been dreading the day New Bern Now will have to say goodbye to readers and the incredible people we’ve gotten to know while covering news and promoting the greater New Bern area over the past 14 years. But journalism isn’t about NBN, it’s about the people. In-depth reporting and investigative journalism sheds light on things that go unreported or underreported. It helps citizens make important decisions in their daily lives and when they go to the polls. It holds people in power to account.
We are days away from shutting down due to lack of funding. Readers can change the outcome. We could become sustainable if 700 out of the tens of thousands of readers who rely on NBN for their news would subscribe for $10 or more each month.
Why does it matter? Because we are the only local news company that provides in-depth, investigative journalism. We can do that because we are independently owned and free from corporate or political influence.
Subscribe here. NBN’s future depends on community support.
We thank everyone who has supported us.
By Wendy Card, owner. Send an email with questions or comments.
