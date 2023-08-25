New Bern Board of Aldermen strategic planning meeting agenda: Aug. 30-31

City of New Bern Board of Aldermen Strategic Planning Work Session will be held on August 30 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and August 31 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Pleasant Hill Community Center located at 431 NC Hwy. 55 West.
August 30:
8:45 a.m.: Coffee available for early arrival.
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Welcome and Overview followed by Strategic Planning Session to Discuss Goals, Objectives, and Priorities
August 31:
8:45 a.m.: Coffee available for early arrival.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Continuance of Strategic Planning Session
Information provided by City Clerk Brenda Blanco