New Bern Board of Aldermen strategic planning meeting agenda: Aug. 30-31

Pleasant Hill Community Center in New Bern, N.C. (NBN Photo/Wendy Card)
City of New Bern Board of Aldermen Strategic Planning Work Session will be held on August 30 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and August 31 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Pleasant Hill Community Center located at 431 NC Hwy. 55 West.

August 30:

8:45 a.m.: Coffee available for early arrival.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Welcome and Overview followed by Strategic Planning Session to Discuss Goals, Objectives, and Priorities

August 31:

8:45 a.m.: Coffee available for early arrival.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Continuance of Strategic Planning Session

Information provided by City Clerk Brenda Blanco