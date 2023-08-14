NBAMPO to hold special meeting, seeks public comment on prioritization 7.0 projects

The New Bern Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Advisory Committee will meet for a special meeting on Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. in the Development Services Conference Room at 303 First St. in New Bern.
The purpose of the special meeting is to consider a resolution to amend the Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program to allow NCDOT to obligate approximately $7M for “Vulnerable Road User” funding. This is the only item on the agenda.
Immediately following this meeting, the public, staff and members of the Transportation Advisory Committee and the Technical Coordinating Committee are invited to an open house to learn about the Prioritization 7.0 cycle and to seek comments on potential projects. This open house is Aug. 16 from 4 – 6 p.m.in the Development Services Conference Room. With this notice, there is a possibility of a quorum of the TAC and TCC at the open house. This notice is posted in order to meet the requirements of the Open Meetings Law, if a majority of the number of TAC and TCC members, respectively, are present.
For more information regarding the meeting listed above, please contact NBAMPO at 252-639-7592. Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, or disability. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the NBAMPO no later than 48-hours in advance of the meeting.
Projects will then be presented at a special meeting of the TCC on Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m. for further discussion and possible recommendation at a special meeting of the TAC on Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m. The public comment period for NBAMPO’s draft project submittals began on Aug. 16 and ends on Aug. 24. Both meetings will be held in the Development Services Conference Room
By Deanna Trebil, MPO administrator