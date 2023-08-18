MSD, Kafer Park, bus shelter, library, among agenda items for New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting – Aug. 22

The July 25, 2023 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, N.C.
Read the packet with background information on the agenda here.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Best. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve Agenda.
Consent Agenda
4. Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing the 3600 Block of Cranberry Lane for the Sienna Woods 4th Annual Neighborhood Picnic.
(Ward 3) The Sienna Woods Picnic Committee has requested to close the 3600 block of Cranberry Lane from 12 noon until 7:30 p.m. on September 29, 2023 for the Sienna Woods of Carolina Colours’ 4th annual neighborhood picnic. A rain date of September 30, 2023 has been requested. A memo from Kari Warren, Director of Parks and Recreation, copy of the application, and map of the area are attached.
4. Approve Minutes.
Minutes from the August 8, 2023 meeting are provided for review and approval.
5. Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Annex 201 Riverside Drive.
(Ward 1) Andrew Gratz submitted a petition to annex the property at 201 Riverside Drive in Township 2 (Bridgeton). The property consists of a single-family residence on a 0.233-acre tract. After conducting a public hearing, the Board is asked to consider the request for annexation. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached.
6. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the 2023 Water Shortage Response Plan.
Pursuant to NC General Statutes, the City must update its Water Shortage Response Plans every five years. New Bern’s plan has been updated, approved by the NC Department of Environmental Quality, and is ready for adoption by the Board. A memo from Jordan Hughes, Director of Water Resources, is attached.
7. Update on The Old North State League Proposal for Kafer Park.
Staff will report on the community input meeting held August 14, 2023 and survey results related to the proposal from The Old North State League for Kafer Park.
8. Discussion of Proposed CARTS Shelter Location.
(Ward 1) Approximately $54,000 remains available for the third and final shelter to be installed through the 2019 Bus Shelter Project. This project is funded with CDBG money that must be used in low-moderate income communities. Plans are to locate the final shelter on the VOLT Center campus, which will assist those in need of transportation to participate in job training and educational opportunities at the center. A memo from George Chiles, Director of Public Works, is attached along with a visual of the shelter design and intended location.
9. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Exchange of Real Property Owned by the City Identified as a Portion of Tax Parcel ID 8-209-12006 for Real Property Identified as Tax Parcel ID 8-209-1300 Owned by Weyerhaeuser Company.
(Ward 4) This resolution approves the exchange of 0.23 acres owned by the City along the northern side of Highway 70 for 0.66 acres owned by Weyerhaeuser on the southern side of the highway. Weyerhaeuser requested the transfer to accommodate plans for the West New Bern development. The City can use the property on the southern side of Highway 70 for future water system improvements. Reality Services of Eastern Carolina evaluated the properties and determined the 0.23-acres owned by the City has a current value of $37,000 and the 0.66-acres owned by Weyerhaeuser has a current value of $40,000. The exchange of the property was advertised as required by NCGS §160A-271. A memo from Jordan Hughes, Director of Water Resources, is attached.
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Lease Agreement with the New Bern-Craven County Public Library for 408 Hancock Street.
(Ward 1) The New Bern location of the Craven-Pamlico Regional Library is scheduled to close for renovations, and the library’s director has requested to lease 408 Hancock Street as a satellite location while the renovations are underway. The proposed lease is for a one-year term beginning September 15, 2023, at a rate of $1, unless terminated sooner. The library will be responsible for the cost of all utilities and insurance.
11.Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Deed Conveying 1101 Main Street to the Redevelopment Commission of the City of New Bern.
(Ward 5) Kurtis Stewart expressed interest in bidding on 1101 Main Street and made a presentation before the Redevelopment Commission to describe his intentions for the property. The property is a vacant 0.138-acre residential tract that is contiguous to a parcel owned by Mr. Stewart at 831 Eubanks Street. The Commission voted unanimously to request the City convey the property to the Commission so it can impose restrictions for timely construction of an owner occupied or affordable housing structure. A memo from Marvin Williams, Assistant City Manager, is attached.
12. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 1724 Rhem Avenue.
(Ward 1) Eugene Kelley, Jr. tendered an offer of $10,200 for the purchase of 1724 Rhem Avenue. The offer was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The property is a vacant 0.044-acre residential lot with a tax value of $20,250 that was acquired jointly by the City and County in 2019 through tax foreclosure. If the property is sold for this bid amount, the City will receive $3,432.43 and the County $6,767.57 from the proceeds. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached.
13. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 2308 Pearson Street.
(Ward 2) The Third Property Development & Estate Investment Group tendered an offer of $2,500 for the purchase of 2308 Pearson Street. The offer was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The property is a vacant 0.115-acre residential lot with a tax value of $5,000 that was acquired jointly by the City and County in 2018 through tax foreclosure. If the property is sold for this bid amount, the City will receive $596.88 and the County $1,903.12 from the proceeds. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
14. Consider Adopting a Resolution Establishing a Municipal Service District (“MSD”) Committee.
(Ward 1) Two public meetings have been held to gauge interest in creating a Municipal Service District Advisory Committee. Total attendance for both meetings was 62. If established, the committee will meet no less than on a quarterly basis and will annually, if not more often, recommend to the Governing Board how the MSD property taxes should be spent. The committee will consist of 10 voting members that includes 6 commercial members as detailed in the resolution and 4 residential members. Ex-Officio, nonvoting members will include the Ward 1 Alderman, City Manager, Director of Finance, and Swiss Bear Executive Director.
15. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Grant from the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program for Law Enforcement Liaison.
The NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program (NCGHSP) uses federal funds to promote awareness through the planning and execution of safety programs. Programs are administered, in part, with the aid of 11 regional law enforcement liaisons throughout the state. The liaisons are responsible for executing safety programs in their region such as Click It or Ticket, Booze It or Lose It, No Need 2 Speed, and NC Bike Safety (motorcycle safety), as well as monitoring and tracking equipment or training. Sgt. William Zerby has been appointed as one of the 11 liaison officers, and the City has been awarded a $30,000 grant to defray associated costs. No match is required. A memo from Police Chief Patrick Gallagher is attached.
16. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Grant from the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program for Bike Safety.
New Bern is again a recipient of a $5,000 BikeSafeNC grant through the NCGHSP. Funding will be used for training and traffic-related programs associated with motorcycle safety. The grant does not require a match. A memo from Chief Gallagher is attached.
17. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Grant from the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program for Overtime.
This grant will reimburse the City up to $25,000 for overtime incurred by police officers performing safety initiatives such as seatbelt and speed enforcement. No match is required. A memo from Chief Gallagher is attached.
18. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving T.D Bank, N.A. as the Winning Bidder for an Installment Financing Agreement for the Stanley White Recreation Center Project.
(Ward 2) The City solicited financing proposals for the Stanley White Recreation Center project for 15 or 20-year terms, and three responses were received. After reviewing the proposals from Capital One Public Funding, TD Bank, and Truist Bank, Davenport Public Finance recommends the City accept the proposal of TD Bank for a 15-year term at a rate of 4.50%. The loan will not exceed $10 million. A memo from Kim Ostrom, Director of Finance, is attached along with a summary of the proposals received.
19. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving Webster Bank as the Winning Bidder for the Issuance of a Revenue Bond for Improvements to the Combined Enterprise System to Include the Northwest Interceptor Rehabilitation Phase II Project and Township 7 Sewer Improvements Phase Ill Project.
Proposals were sought for a direct bank loan revenue bond to fund two sewer system infrastructure projects not to exceed $6.1 million for a 15 or 20-year term. Proposals were received from three lenders: Capital One Public Funding, Truist Bank, and Webster Bank. After reviewing the responses, Davenport Public Finance recommends the City accept the proposal from Webster Bank for a 15-year term with an interest rate of 4.45%. A memo from Mrs. Ostrom is attached along with a summary of the proposals.
20. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving TD Equipment Finance, Inc. as the Winning Bidder for an Installment Financing Agreement for Fiscal Year 2023-24 Vehicles and Equipment.
Financing proposals were also sought for $4.8 million to cover the purchase of vehicles and equipment. After reviewing the responses received, Davenport Public Finance recommends accepting the proposal from TD Equipment Finance at a rate of 4.08% for a 5-year term. A memo from Mrs. Ostrom is attached along with a summary of the six proposals.
21. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
This budget ordinance amendment recognizes the total of $60,000 in grant funds from the NCGHSP as detailed in Items 15, 16, and 17. It also recognizes a $30,000 grant from the NC Department of Public Safety Homeland Security for the Fire Department’s purchase of boots and helmets. A match is not required for any of these grants. A memo from Mrs. Ostrom is attached.
22. Appointment(s}.
-Raymond Layton’s term on the Planning and Zoning Board expired June 30, 2023, and he is ineligible for reappointment. Alderman Kinsey is asked to make a new appointment to fill Seat 4 for a three-year term.
-Appointees to the Dangerous Dog Board must be a NC licensed veterinarian, professional dog obedience trainer, or registered veterinary technician. Currently, the three seats on this board are filled by Dr. Steve Stelma, Dr. Bobbi Kotrba, and Dona Baker. Their terms expire this month, and each one is willing to continue serving. The Board is asked to consider reappointing these individuals or make new appointments.
-As a member of the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments (“ECC”), the City is to appoint one of its elected officials to serve on ECC’s Executive Committee and General Membership Board.
12. Attorney’s Report.
13. City Manager’s Report.
14. New Business.
15. Closed Session.
16. Adjourn.
