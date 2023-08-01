Carolina Nature Coalition is pleased to introduce Luke Bennett, NC Wildlife Federation, Conservation Coordinator, as our guide for this Mountains to Sea Trail hike along the Neusiok Trail on August 19. Luke will share stories and lessons learned from his extensive trail adventures. A Biology major, Luke will help point out the flora and fauna along the trail, highlighting the importance of connecting with nature through outdoor recreation and environmental stewardship.
Carpool and caravan leaving UUFNB, located at 308 Middle. St., at 8 a.m.
Participation is limited to 15 registrants.
Time on the trail will be approximately 2 hours. Sturdy shoes, plenty of water & bug spray are recommended.
The hike begins at NC-306, Havelock, past Harlow Fire Dept.
Please register with Mike Schachter at 252-626-5100.
By Michael Schachter