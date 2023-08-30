Craven County Water issues System Pressure Advisory

The water consumers of Craven County Water in the Carolina Pines Subdivision will experience periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to an emergency repair of a water main on Dare Drive. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. Therefore, when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water. Water consumers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.
By Dail Booth, water superintendent