Craven County closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia

Craven County government is closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia as it approaches the Southeastern United States. Craven County Emergency Management will continue to follow established Emergency Operations Plans and Procedures. Citizens are encouraged to closely monitor the local impact statements based on where they live, and make preparations for the potential of high winds, heavy rain, power outages, and localized flooding. As with any storm, high winds, heavy rain, and flooding have the potential for life-threatening conditions and widespread damages.
“Craven County Emergency Services is closely monitoring the track and conditions of Hurricane Idalia. We stand ready to respond to any event or emergency that may arise. We have seasoned professionals that are prepared to implement established procedures as needed.” says Jack Veit, Craven County Manager.
Craven County residents should make sure they have a plan and are prepared throughout hurricane season. Citizens are encouraged to check their Emergency Supply Kits and Pet Disaster Supply Kits for needed supplies during a hurricane. More time than usual may be necessary to obtain emergency supply kit materials, so citizens are encouraged to make preparations early. Also, prepare by having an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods and medicines. Citizens using home oxygen are encouraged to have an alternative oxygen supply in the event of prolonged power outages.
Residents are encouraged to know a safe place to shelter and to have several ways to receive weather alerts such as National Weather Service cell phone alerts, NOAA Weather Radio, or follow the @NWS Twitter alerts.
Mariners and boat owners need to make preparations for high winds to secure and/or relocate all vessels.
Individuals planning to travel should use extreme caution and good judgment when planning travel routes and should never drive through standing or rushing water. Remember, “Turn Around Don’t Drown®.”
All citizens, law enforcement, and emergency response personnel are encouraged to cooperate with all safety measures if implemented and abide by any restrictions that may become necessary to overcome any potential emergency.
Craven County Government Emergency Management updates will appear on the Craven County website at cravencountync.gov, on the Craven County Facebook page @cravencounty, and the Craven County Twitter account @cravencountync. Visit the Craven County website to register to receive emergency notifications via text, email, and phone calls through the CodeRed Emergency Notification System.
Submitted by Jasmine Canady