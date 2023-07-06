Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: July 7-9

Around Town
Check out the New Bern Farmers Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St.
Join Fairway Disc Golf on Saturday at Creekside Park. Sign up starts at 9 a.m., tee off around 10 a.m.
Craven-Pamlico Animal Services will host a volunteer drop-in leash walking event on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the shelter located at 1639 Old Airport Road. Call 252-637-4606.
East Carolina Amateur Baseball League will play at Kafer Park on Sunday. Games: 18+ All Star Game at 1 p.m. and 35+ All Star Game at 5 p.m.
Events
8: Cars and Coffee, 8 a.m. at 3100 MLK Jr. Blvd.
8: Toddler Indoor Play Date at the Mad Hatter Tea House, 3809 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Entertainment and Music
Friday
The Bears at Saltwater Grill, 1 Marina Road in River Bend.
Saturday
Coastal Wine Tasting at Savi’s Wine, 713 Pollock St.
Aaron Davenport at Harry’s Blind Tiger, 243 Craven St.
Sunday
Hope ‘n’ Hymns Irish Pub style signalong at The Brown Pelican, 1017-B Broad St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more events.
Arts
Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Cool off at the New Bern Aquatic Center located at 1155 Laura Lane or the Spray Park at 807 George St.
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, and other sports.
Go camping. The New Bern KOA, 1565 B. St. in Bridgeton; Moonlight Lake RV Park and Cottages, 180 Moonlight Lake Dr. in New Bern; Turkey Quarter Campground and RV Park, 163 Kirby Rd. in Cove City and Green Acres Family Campground, 1679 Green Acres Rd. in Williamston offer cabins, RV and primitive camping sites. Flanners Beach/Neuse River Recreation area offers both RV and primitive sites.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Call 252-633-2772.
Bear Town Cinema 6
-Sound of Freedom
-Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (PG13)
-Rudy Gillman, Teenage Kraken (PG)
-Elemental (PG)
-The Flash (PG13)
-Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (PG13)
-The Little Mermaid (PG)
The Bruin
-Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (PG13)
-No Hard Feelings (R)
-Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG)
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Explore Latham-Whitehurst Nature Park.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
