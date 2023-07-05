Toth serving as Craven County’s new Register of Deeds

Michelle L. Toth of New Bern N.C. began serving as Craven County’s new Register of Deeds on July 1, 2023. Toth was nominated by the Craven County Democratic Party and appointed by the Craven County Board of Commissioners to fill the unexpired term of the Honorable Sherri B. Richard who retires June 30, 2023. Toth most recently served as the Assistant Register of Deeds under Richard since 2009.
Toth began her career with Craven County Register of Deeds in 2003 as a Deputy Register of Deeds. Prior to her service to Craven County Government, Toth worked in the legal field. Toth is a life-long Craven County resident. She currently resides in the Askin Community, and she volunteers with the Little Swift Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Toth has 20 years of experience with Craven County’s Register of Deeds Office, and she is a certified Assistant Register of Deeds. In 2012, Toth received the Mildred Thomas Award issued by District VII of the North Carolina Association of Registers of Deeds for the Outstanding Assistant of the Year. Toth holds an Associate of Arts degree with a pre-major in history.
By Amber M. Parker