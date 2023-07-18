Terrence Saxby selected as new head football coach at New Bern High School

New Bern High School is thrilled to announce the appointment of Terrence Saxby as the new head coach of the high school football team. With an impressive track record and a passion for shaping young athletes, Coach Saxby brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to excellence to our program.
Coach Saxby has spent 15 years coaching at various levels, honing their skills and expertise in developing successful football programs. They have a proven ability to inspire and motivate student-athletes to reach their full potential both on and off the field. Their commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship aligns perfectly with the values we hold dear at New Bern High School.
“We are thrilled to welcome Terrence Saxby to our bear family,” said Athletic Director Bo Lansche. “Their leadership, experience, and dedication to developing well-rounded athletes make them the ideal choice to guide our football program. We have complete confidence that under Coach Saxby’s guidance, our student-athletes will flourish and achieve new heights of success.”
Coach Saxby is excited to take on the challenge and is already strategizing for the upcoming season. Their coaching philosophy centers on a comprehensive approach that focuses not only on athletic skills but also on character development and academic achievement. With a strong emphasis on teamwork, discipline, and a growth mindset, Coach Saxby aims to empower our student-athletes to become leaders both on and off the field.
New Bern is eagerly looking forward to the future of its football program under the guidance of Coach Saxby. With their leadership, expertise, and dedication, we are confident that our student-athletes will thrive and achieve remarkable success. We invite the community to join us in welcoming Coach Saxby as the newest member of our coaching staff.
By Jennifer Wagner