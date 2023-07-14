Senate Bill 473, elections, among items on Craven County Board of Commissioners meeting agenda – July 17

The meeting will be held on July 17, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Boardroom located at 406 Craven St. in New Bern. View the agenda here.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
APPROVE AGENDA
1. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approve Minutes of June 29, 2023 Special Session and Minutes of July 5, 2023 Regular Session
The Board will be requested to approve the Minutes of June 29 Special Session and July 5 Regular session, as shown in the following documents.
B. TAX RELEASES AND REFUNDS.
The Board will be requested to approve the tax releases and refunds, as shown in the following documents.
C. CARTS – Request for Public Hearing Regarding the CARTS Title VI Program Plan
The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) requires that all direct and primary recipients document their compliance with Department of Transportation Title VI regulations by submitting a Title VI Program to their FTA regional civil rights officer once every three years or as otherwise directed. The current Title VI Program is located on the CARTS webpage and expires September 7, 2023. CARTS has been instructed to submit a Title VI Program by September 8.
We are requesting a public hearing to be held on August 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. or soon thereafter. The proposed program will be available no later than July 21, 2023. Availability for public review will be on the Craven County website and at the CARTS office. Other than formatting and grammar, and data charts, the only change is clarification that CARTS is also committed to follow Craven County’s non-discrimination policy or policies to ensure no one based on sex, age, religion, or disability will be subject to discrimination. This is necessary because Title VI only addresses race, color, and national origin.
A copy of the Title VI Program Plan is shown in the following document.
D. Economic Development – Request for Public Hearing
The Craven County Economic Development Department has been working with the Coastal Regional Airport Authority and has successfully obtained funds from the NC Department of Commerce to build out the Commercial Aerospace Development area of the airport. The Authority has already been successful in winning a Golden LEAF grant to extend water and sewer. The grant from Commerce will extend a road into the property. This will open up around 90 acres of property for development.
Pursuant to state statute NCGS 158-7.1, the Economic Development Department is requesting a public hearing on August 7, 2023 at 6 p.m., or soon thereafter, in the Commissioners’ Room. All interested citizens are invited to attend and present their views.
E. Child Support Awareness Month Proclamation
The Board will be requested to adopt the Proclamation, shown in the following document, recognizing August 2023 as “Child Support Awareness Month” in Craven County.
F. Recreation – Donation for Shade Structure at Pickleball Courts
Bobby Evans and family made a $10,000 donation in honor of his late wife, Kathy Evans, towards a shade structure at the new Pickleball Courts at Creekside Park. This shade structure will provide a place for spectators to enjoy the Pickleball action.
The Pickleball Courts should be completed in the next several weeks and the shade structure will be installed once it arrives.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown in the following document, in the amount of $10,000.
Board Action: A roll call vote is needed to approve the consent agenda items
2. OFFICE OF SENATOR TED BUDD PRESENTATION: Sam Shumate
Sam Shumate, Southeast Regional Director for the Office of Senator Ted Budd, will introduce himself to the Board and provide an update.
Board Action: Receive information
3. COLONEL BURKS’ PRESENTATION:
Colonel Brendan C. Burks, Cherry Point Commanding Officer, will introduce himself to the Board and provide an overview of activities aboard MCAS Cherry Point.
Board Action: Receive information
4. BOARD OF ELECTIONS PRESENTATION:
Director of Elections, Susan Williams, will introduce herself to the Board and provide an update on activities related to the Election’s Office.
Board Action: Receive information
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS:
5. Airport – FAA Grant Funding Approval: Andrew Shorter
A Craven County signature is required to accept FAA Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), Airport Terminal Program (ATP) grant for the commercial terminal expansion project.
-The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority is in receipt of the FY23 BIL, ATP grant offer in the amount of $5,000,000.
-This grant was awarded as part of a competitive award process for FY23 applications. Only three airports in NC were selected (EWN, CLT and AVL).
-This grant will be issued for the construction of the eligible share of the terminal hold room and the passenger boarding bridges for gates one and three. These areas provide the greatest impact to influence capacity issues and passenger access. Additional funding for this project will continue to be covered by annual FAA Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants, NC Airport Improvement Program (NCAIP) state grant funding, and a modest contribution from the airport’s operating fund. Total project cost is $26,144,266.00.
A copy of the FAA grant agreement is shown in the following document.
Board Action: Accept and sign the FAA grant agreement.
6.A. Tax – Tax Collection Settlement 2022: Leslie Young
Before being charged with the collection of the 2023 tax levy, the Craven County Tax Collector must present to the Board of County Commissioners her settlement of the 2022 tax levy. A copy of the settlement is shown in the following document. Pursuant to NCGS 105-373(3), the tax collector requests that the settlement along with the Board’s action regarding it be entered into the minutes.
Board Action: Accept the settlement of the 2022 tax levy.
6.B. Tax – 2023 Charge to the Craven County Tax Collector: Leslie Young
If the Tax Collection Settlement 2022 is accepted, the Board of County Commissioners must adopt and enter into its minutes an order to charge the Tax Collector with the collection of the 2023 tax levy. The order to be adopted is required by NCGS 105-321 (b), as shown in the following document.
A copy of the order is shown in the following document.
Board Action: Charge the Craven County Tax Collector with the tax collection of the 2023 tax levy.
7.A. SPECIAL APPROPRIATIONS – Allies for Cherry Points Tomorrow (ACT) – Budget Amendment: Jack Veit
A budget amendment for Allies for Cherry Points Tomorrow (ACT) in the amount of $25,000.00 from the General Fund, is needed to cover membership fees and/or special appropriations that were removed from the annual budget due to Senate Bill 473, which requires public officials to recuse themselves from awarding any funds to any nonprofits with which they are associated. (See following document)
Board Action: Approve Special Appropriation; a roll call vote is needed
7.B. SPECIAL APPROPRIATIONS – C1A Contribution – Budget Amendment: Jack Veit
A budget amendment for C1A Annual Contribution in the amount of $50,360 is needed to cover membership fees and/or special appropriations that were removed from the annual budget due to Senate Bill 473, which requires public officials to recuse themselves from awarding any funds to any non-profits with which they are associated. (See following document)
Board Action: Approve Special Appropriation; a roll call vote is needed
7.C. SPECIAL APPROPRIATIONS – Hope Mission (Opioid Fund): Jack Veit
A budget amendment for Hope Mission in the amount of $52,000 from the Opioid Fund is needed to cover membership fees and/or special appropriations that were removed from the annual budget due to Senate Bill 473, which requires public officials to recuse themselves from awarding any funds to any non-profits with which they are associated. (See following document)
Board Action: Approve Special Appropriation; a roll call vote is needed.
7.D. SPECIAL APPROPRIATIONS – Hope Mission (General Fund): Jack Veit
A budget amendment for Hope Mission in the amount of $52,000 from the General Fund is needed to cover membership fees and/or special appropriations that were removed from the annual budget due to Senate Bill 473, which requires public officials to recuse themselves from awarding any funds to any non-profits with which they are associated. (See following document)
Board Action: Approve Special Appropriation; a roll call vote is needed.
7.E. SPECIAL APPROPRIATIONS – Highway 70 Corridor: Jack Veit
A budget amendment for Highway 70 Corridor in the amount of $25,000 from the General Fund is needed to cover membership fees and/or special appropriations that were removed from the annual budget due to Senate Bill 473, which requires public officials to recuse themselves from awarding any funds to any non-profits with which they are associated. (See following document)
Board Action: Approve Special Appropriation; a roll call vote is needed.
7.F. SPECIAL APPROPRIATIONS – Realize U252: Jack Veit
A budget amendment for U252 in the amount of $12,000.00 is needed to cover membership fees and/or special appropriations that were removed from the annual budget due to Senate Bill 473, which requires public officials to recuse themselves from awarding any funds to any non-profits with which they are associated. (See following document)
Board Action: Approve Special Appropriation; a roll call vote is needed.
8. APPOINTMENTS
A. Pending
Craven County ABC Board – appoint Chair
Fireman’s Relief Fund Board (District 5)
Havelock Board of Adjustment
Highway 70 Corridor Committee
Volunteer Agricultural District (District 6)
B. Current
Craven County Clean Sweep
► Applicant Eric VanNortwick seeks appointment Document follows
Fireman’s Relief Fund
► Daniel New (TWP 3 Dover) seeks reappointment
► Mark Dail (TWP 8 WNB Rhems) seeks reappointment
Emergency Medical Services
► Brian McGuire (Bridgeton EMS) seeks reappointment
► Michelle Smith (New Bern Rescue) seeks reappointment
► Daniel Whitehead has vacated his seat
Applicant Scott Cleland is the new EMS Captain and seeks appointment – document follows
Craven County Planning Board
► William Farmer (District 2) does not seek reappointment
Applicant Heather Lane (District 2) seeks appointment – document follows
NC Association of County Commissioners
► Appoint a Voting Delegate for Annual Meeting August 24-26th
C. Upcoming – Terms expiring
Craven County Clean Sweep
► Tom Glasgow
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council
► Tracy Monk
Nursing Home Advisory
► Linda Lelli
Board Action: Appointments will be effective immediately, unless otherwise specified.
9.A. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT – 5200 Adams Creek Road (Parcel No. 5-021-036): Arey Grady
The County has received an offer in the amount of $3,500 for this real property, which as acquired through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $2,612.41. The tax value of this property is $16,000. Copies of the Offer to Purchase, Foreclosure Deed, GIS information, and proposed resolution approving the offer and authorizing the upset bid process are shown in the following documents.
Should the Board of Commissioners approve this transaction, the proposed resolution should be adopted, which will in turn authorize advertisement for upset bids. Once the upset bid process is concluded, this transaction will be brought back before the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving transaction and authorizing upset bid process.
9.B. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT – Initial Offer to Purchase Real Property – 305 John Street, New Bern (Parcel No. 7-005-015): Arey Grady
The County has received an offer in the amount of $1,500 for this real property, which was acquired through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $2,901.08. The tax value of this property is $3,000. Copies of the Offer to Purchase, Foreclosure Deed, GIS information, and proposed resolution approving the offer and authorizing the upset bid process are shown in the following documents.
Should the Board of Commissioners approve this transaction, the proposed resolution, shown in the following documents, should be adopted, which will in turn authorize advertisement for upset bids. Once the upset bid process is concluded, this transaction will be brought back before the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving transaction and authorizing upset bid process.
10. COUNTY MANANGER’S REPORT: Jack Veit
11. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
