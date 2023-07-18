Schedule for Craven County Board of Education meetings

The Board of Education holds two regularly scheduled meetings each month and special called meetings as needed. All meetings are open to the public. Board Work Sessions are generally held at 8:30 a.m. on the Tuesday prior to the Board of Education Meeting. The Work Session is an interactive meeting in which board members and staff discuss the current business and take action on proposals. Citizens interested in the details of the work of the school system are encouraged to attend this meeting.
The official Board of Education meeting is held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. At that meeting, there is a Public Input section for citizens wishing to address the Board. Meetings are held in the Board Room of the Administrative Building, 3600 Trent Road, New Bern, unless otherwise announced. The schedule for the 2023-2024 Board of Education meetings is as follows:
-Meeting changes will be posted on the web at cravenk12.org and distributed to the media.
-Please note that there will be one meeting in June and July to accommodate the Human Resources report consideration. November’s meetings will be held on one day to accommodate the North Carolina School Boards Association annual conference.
-Student, staff, and community celebrations will be recognized bi-annually, at the December 14th and May 16th meetings, at Grover C. Fields Performing Arts Center.
-For more information, call Heather Nelder at 252-514-6346 or go to cravenk12.org and select “About” and then select “Board Meeting Dates, Agendas, Minutes.”
Heather Nelder