Public Hearing on rezoning of land located off Washington Post Road set for Tuesday

Stars and Stripes 4F, LLC owns approximately 20.84+/- acres of land located next to the intersections of Washington Post and Olivia Roads in front of Lake Tyler subdivision.
During the New Bern Planning and Zoning Board on June 6, the developer applied for land parcel 8-223-003 and 8-223-004 to be rezoned from Residential R-10A to R-8. Representing the applicant, Attorney Eric Remington with Ward & Smith said the plans are to construct three-story apartment buildings with a combined maximum of 200 multi-family units. The board recommended approval.
Colonial Mobile Home Park, Lake Tyler subdivision and Planter’s Ridge subdivision are between Briarwood Lane and Gracie Farms Road, within a half a mile strip of Washington Post Road also known as Highway NC 43. The communities have approximately 800 homes and converge onto the highway.
Alderman Barbara Best of Ward 5 requested the speed limit be reduced from 55 to 45 mph last year. NCDOT reduced it to 50 mph.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing for residents to express their thoughts about the rezoning before the board vote on the issue on July 11 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
*Editor’s note: Full disclosure, Card lives in the area
