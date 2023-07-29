Public Hearing on New Bern Historic District land use

Take notice that the Board of Aldermen of the City of New Bern will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in the City Hall Courtroom located at 300 Pollock Street, New Bern, N.C. at 6 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be reached, on the matter of proposed text amendments for Sections 15-416, 15-417, and 15-423(d) of Article XXI. “New Bern Historic District” of Appendix A “Land Use” of the Code of Ordinances, of the City of New Bern.
All interested parties will be given an opportunity to be heard.
Submitted by City Clerk Brenda Blanco