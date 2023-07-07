Police chief says ‘silence is complicity’ in New Bern murder investigation

During an emotion-filled press conference Friday, local law enforcement officials pleaded with citizens to come forward with information regarding the July 4 shooting that led to the death of a 19-month old child.
Speaking at the Abundant Life Miracle Center in the Duffyfield community, New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said that on Tuesday, July 4, at 9:51 p.m. New Bern police officers responded to a report of two gunshot victims in the 1000 block of Lagrange Street. Upon arrival officers located 22-year-old Nathan Sheptock and his daughter Nia’Loni Sheptock, 19-months old, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Gallagher said officers began first aid efforts that included performing CPR on Nia’Loni. Both victims were transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center, where Nathan was treated and released. His daughter was transferred to ECU Health Medical Center. She succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, July 5.
Nathan Sheptock was arrested Wednesday night at ECU Health Medical Center on outstanding probation and parole warrant violations, Gallagher said. He noted that the charges were not related to the July 4 incident.
Gallagher said the investigation has revealed that the shooting occurred near the 1100 block of Main Street. He said both victims were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot, with the child in a car seat.
Officers believe the shooter or shooters were outside at the time of the incident, Gallagher noted.
Craven County Crime Stoppers has approved a cash reward of $1,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.
“This tragic incident shocks the conscience of our community,” Gallagher told local officials and community members gathered for the press conference. “I implore anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police department. We have a responsibility to our family and to our community to bring the individual or individuals who committed this heinous act to justice.”
Gallagher said law enforcement would continue to conduct neighborhood canvassing to solicit support and information from Duffyfield residents “until we are satisfied we have reached every potential witness.”
Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigative Unit (CIU) at 252- 672-4253 and request to speak to the CIU supervisor or call Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes vowed he would put “the full weight” of his office behind bringing those responsible for the shooting to justice.
”We are coming after you with everything that we’ve got, make no mistake about it and we will get you…This is not just a New Bern problem, it’s a problem for all of us,” Hughes commented.
Law enforcement urges support to end community violence
Gallagher said over the past year the Duffyfield community and the surrounding area have seen a heightened level of violence, much of it attributed to gang activity.
“We have made several arrests and have sought to abate the problems of drug dealing, gun and gang violence through increased uniformed patrol presence, heightened intelligence and undercover activities specifically targeting those involved in street violence,” he noted.
Gallagher admitted that local law enforcement had grown frustrated with the silence surrounding many of the crimes.
“We have been to too many crime scenes where there are multiple victims and witnesses, all present during the commission of gunfire and other acts of violence, only to hear the common response “I didn’t see anything” or “I don’t know anything…Silence is complicity,” Gallagher stated.
The police chief said there is “no doubt” that individuals responsible for acts of violence in the Duffyfield community could have been identified earlier, possibly preventing the recent homicide.
“We call upon all to end this code of silence,” Gallagher said. “We need to keep our children and our community safe.”
Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas echoed Gallagher’s concerns.
“The problem we’ve seen for too long is that law enforcement cannot charge a criminal with a crime unless we have citizen involvement and witnesses who will provide information,” he said. “We simply cannot do it alone, we have to have full community involvement, community support and community participation.”
Gallagher explained that Special Agent Bratt with the FBI’s Greenville Field Office is currently assisting local law enforcement in addressing the upswing in violent criminal activity.
“You will likely see FBI agents in this community helping the law-abiding citizens in our endeavors to make this a safe community,” he said.
Gallagher noted that the New Bern Police Department has also teamed with local, state and federal agencies to leverage resources to impact the problem, including the FBI, the ATF, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Craven County District’s Attorney’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Gallagher said he hoped to take a “community policing approach” to help combat the rash of violence in Duffyfield and other areas of New Bern. Those endeavors will include more engagement opportunities with youth and more foot and bicycle patrols, he said.
“We should not have to mourn the death of a child as we are today,” Gallagher stated. “This community will see more police officers in Duffyfield.”
