New Bern Police seeking public’s help in death investigation

On July 29, 2023, at 1:38 p.m., a concerned citizen flagged down an officer and reported seeing a female laying on the ground, who appeared to be deceased. The officer responded to the 700 block of West B Street and located the female who was pronounced deceased by responding Emergency Medical Services personnel.
This is an ongoing criminal investigation into the female’s death. Because her family has not yet been located and notified, her identity will not be released. The police need information about the circumstances surrounding her death and the public is encouraged to contact the police department if they have any information that may help in this investigation.
Citizens who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to utilize the New Bern Police Department's new Tip411 system by texting the key words NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411. Citizens can also utilize the Craven County Crime Stopper line at 252-633-5141. Additional information can be found on the New Bern Police Department's website. For additional information, please contact Lieutenant Donald McInnis with the New Bern Police Department at 252-672-4274.
By Captain David Daniels, Operations Captain