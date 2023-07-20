New Bern family dentist office to open new, expanded location next year

One of New Bern’s longest running dental practices is making plans to move to a new, larger location next year.
The building that will house the new and expanded offices of Kincaid, Purvis & Godwin Family Dentistry is currently under construction at 1007 Newman Road. The site, which is being built by Farrior & Sons Construction of Farmville, is expected to open next spring, according to Dr. Bill Kincaid.
Kincaid, Purvis & Godwin Family Dentistry currently operates out of the building at 635 McCarthy Boulevard that Kincaid built in 1998. He said the current location will close once the new site is completed.
“We’re going to sell the current building,” Kincaid said. “We have an interested buyer but it’s not finalized yet.”
Kincaid, who began practicing dentistry 30 years ago, said the need for more space was the driving factor in choosing a new location, which he said will be twice the size of the McCarthy Boulevard site at around 8,500 square feet.
“We needed more treatment rooms for caring for patients,” he explained.
Kincaid said the dentist office will be looking to hire additional staff for the new building. Kincaid, Purvis & Godwin Family Dentistry currently employs 14 full-time and two part-time staff members. He said he expected to bring on as many as five more employees after the move.
“We will definitely be able to care for more people in the new location. We haven’t figured that out yet but I guess it will grow with time,” Kincaid said.
According to Kincaid, the Newman Road location was chosen due to its proximity to the current office.
“We wanted to stay as close as possible to our current building. And we wanted to build brand new so that was pretty much one of our few options out there in the medical district,” he noted.
In addition to Dr. James Purvis, a partner in the dentist office for the last decade, and Dr. Donovan Godwin, who became a partner in March, Kincaid said the practice recently brought on board their newest associate, Dr. Justin Shimer, a graduate of the ECU School of Dentistry.
