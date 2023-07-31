National Night Out to promote police-community partnerships on August 1

The public is invited to join us at Union Point Park for a National Night Out (NNO) celebration. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature family-friendly fun and activities. The rain date for NNO is Wednesday, August 2, at the same time at Union Point Park.
According to the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
This year, our NNO event will feature fun, games, food, and important community information and resources. Participants will have the opportunity to meet many first responders from multiple agencies, to include our New Bern PD K-9’s. Be sure to stop by and tour the “Booze it & Lose it” bus, the antique NC Highway Patrol cruiser, NBPD’s Special Response Vehicle (SRV), NC Wildlife’s boat, the seatbelt convincer, and New Bern Fire-Rescue’s water play area. Craven Community College will be on site with their 18-wheeler promoting their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program and promoting their barber school by offering free haircuts inside the gazebo. Come hungry and enjoy delicious food options including The Charburger, Tanja’s Hella Fat Food, SensAble Snacks, Funnels of Love, and Kona Ice. Bounce houses and games will be available for the kids.
Each year on the first Tuesday in August, millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. In fact, National Night Out was first established in 1984 by the U.S. Department of Justice. Neighborhoods and communities celebrate NNO in various ways including hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.
By Chief of Police Patrick L. Gallagher