Local bookstore to host book signing for Author Dina Greenberg

The War in Ukraine rages and history repeats itself. Nermina is a refugee of an almost forgotten war in 1990s’ Bosnia. NERMINA’S CHANCE tells a story of resilience and rebirth that is equally urgent today.
Following the author’s 2022 Book tour in Bosnia, Dina Greenberg continues international collaboration with NGOs and members of the Bosnian diaspora to raise awareness of the plight of refugees facing the traumatic repercussions of war and displacement.
Next Chapter Books & Art in New Bern will host a reading and signing for the author on July 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fictions, and The Millions, Greenberg’s writing has been published widely in the U.S. and internationally. She earned an MFA in fiction from the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Greenberg teaches creative writing and provides one-on-one writing coaching for victims of trauma.
By Dina Greenberg