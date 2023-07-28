Groundwater source confirmed, notification to retract sanitary sewer overflow in the City of Havelock

In accordance with N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143-215.1C, the following news release has been prepared and issued to the media in Craven County.
On July 20, 2023, the City of Havelock issued a notification indicating a sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) on July 19, 2023 of an estimated 87,000 gallons behind 132 E. Main St., between manholes G241 and G307. The waters emerging from the ground and flowing to the East Prong of Slocum Creek was observed after completing tree and brush clearing along the line. It was initially thought to be the result of the contractor’s heavy machinery disturbing the line, which is 5 ft. below grade. In an abundance of caution, and as required by law and best practices, the City immediately notified the NCDEQ Division of Water Resources that the City may be experiencing a large spill. Both ends of the line at each manhole were immediately sealed and a bypass pump was installed to continue safely delivering wastewater to the processing plant. The following day, the line was checked internally with a remote camera and was found to be intact with no breaks. During the ensuing days, water samples were taken and tested from the East Prong of Slocum Creek both upstream and downstream of the affected area as well as samples from the waters emerging from the site itself. The City was required to await all final test results to return from the independent lab. The results were received on July 27, 2023 and are consistent with the composition of groundwater and contained no elements of wastewater. Following discussions with NCDEQ Division of Water Resources, a determination was made that the flow was indeed groundwater and not a sanitary sewer overflow. The City was cleared to resume operations to return the line to service and continue the project of replacing lines. The City regrets any confusion or concern that arose from this event, but be assured that the City of Havelock is committed to ensuring that all infrastructure work is completed in a manner that is safe to its citizens, workers and the environment, and is in concert with required State protocols.
