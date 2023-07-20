Flanners Beach among recreation sites to be restored after sustaining extensive damage by Hurricane Florence

The USDA-Forest Service and Croatan National Forest Ranger District are working on a restoration project to repair the Neuse River Recreation Area that sustained extensive damage in Hurricane Florence in September 2018. Flanners Beach campground, day use area and trails are one of four recreation sites that are part of the project. The other areas are Fisher Landing, Pine Cliff and Siddie Fields; all located along the Neuse River shoreline.
Flanners Beach campground has reopened and offers restrooms and showers, drinking water and a trailer dump station. Campsites include non-electric ($20 per night), electric ($25 per night) and double ($50 per night). Dogs are welcome. Alcohol is prohibited.
The day use and picnic area and some trails are open to hikers and cyclists. The U.S. Forest Service recently invited the public to comment on a proposal to charge a fee to access Flanners Beach Day Use Area by Aug. 22 in an article here.
The beach and trails leading to the Neuse River are temporarily closed.
The plans are to restore the shoreline and improve amenities. According to the U.S. Forest Service’s website, “The project calls for adaptive approaches such as site-specific living shoreline stabilization techniques including but not limited to gradual slope finishing engineered for safety and stability, and phased native ecosystem revegetation.”
See the website for the project’s proposal. Public comments will be accepted for 30 days beginning Nov. 29.
