David Wang selected as Epiphany’s new head of school

David Wang, one of the first employees hired at The Epiphany School of Global Studies when it opened in 2006, was recently hired as the new Head of School. Wang started his new position on July 1, but he has served the school in many capacities since he was first hired 17 years ago. He has been a teacher, coach, interim Head of School, Assistant Head of School, and interim Director of Lower School. His dedication to Epiphany and his knowledge of the school’s past, present, and hopes for its future made him the best choice for the Head of School position.
“David Wang’s leadership and commitment to Epiphany has left an indelible mark on the school community,” remarked Board of Trustees Chair, Dan Murphy. “His passion for education and deep knowledge of the institution make him an exceptional choice as the new Head of School.”
Wang earned a BA in English with a teacher’s certificate from Davidson College and achieved National Board Certification for Early Adolescent English Language Arts. He moved to New Bern with his wife, Amy, in the Fall of 2004. During his first three years working at Epiphany, Wang simultaneously attended East Carolina University and earned a master’s degree in School Administration.
In 2017, Wang received the Craven Community College Community Fabric Award for Excellence in Educational Leadership. In addition to his achievements within the school, he has also been recognized numerous times over the last 15 years for his leadership as swim coach of the varsity men’s and women’s swim teams at Epiphany. The men’s team won back-to-back state championships in 2019 and 2020, and the women’s team earned state-runners-up in 2020 and 2023. Wang was named CPIC Conference Swim Coach of the Year in 2011, 2012, and 2023, and he was the CIC Conference Swim Coach of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Wang says when he thinks about his new role at Epiphany, he is most excited about the growth and opportunities that are on the horizon.
“The students that we serve are amazing, talented young people, and I am eager to offer them the chance to uncover and expand their unique God-given gifts. We have passionate leaders, dedicated actors, aspiring athletes, driven scholars, and devoted servants in our student body in all grades. I want to create an environment, both physical and program-based, that gives the students the experience to showcase their talents.”
Wang serves on the Board of Directors at New Bern Golf and Country Club and enjoys creating pottery. He and Amy have two children, Conner and Emma.
Submitted by Dare Oliver