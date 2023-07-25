Craven County Schools cracking down on student use of cell phones, smart devices

Students returning to Craven County public schools next month will face new restrictions on the use of cell phones, smart watches and other wireless communication devices. According to the Board of Education, the move is an effort to combat bullying and disruptions to classroom instruction.
During their July 18 meeting, the BOE voted 6-1 to make changes to the school system’s Code of Student Conduct policy outlining the use of wireless communication devices.
Board member Naomi Clark voted against the motion.
The changes approved by the board add smart watches to the list of communication devices which students are permitted to possess but not activate, use or display on school property during the instructional day. That list also includes cell phones, electronic devices with internet capability, paging devices, and two-way radios.
While the policy previously stated that administrators could authorize students to use wireless communication devices for personal purposes when there was a “reasonable” need, the new language states that permission may be granted by administrators, teachers and staff “in the event of an emergency.”
The new additions also make the consequences for violating the policy consistent throughout the school system, regardless of grade level.
At the first offense, the device will be confiscated and may be picked up at the end of the day by the student. At each subsequent offense, the device will be confiscated and may only be returned to the student’s parent/guardian.
A student’s refusal to surrender the device will result in three days of out of school suspension.
Michelle Lee, assistant superintendent of Strategic Planning and Continuous Improvement, said the policy changes were recommended following input from school leaders and teachers.
“Our school leaders unanimously believe that we have to make a change and limit the ability of the student to be distracted by personal technology,” she told the board.
Lee said if a phone is confiscated from a student, parents will receive a call as well as a letter.
Superintendent Dr. Wendy Miller stressed that the move is an effort to crack down on 21st century forms of student harassment through cell phones and other devices.
“That is the number one way that kids bully now because you can bully someone four or five classes down or at another school and plan things, and they do that electronically,” she commented.
Board member Kelli Muse said school system discipline data has shown that cell phones “are giving us grief.”
“We’re not saying that kids can’t have their cell phones, we’re saying that kids can’t have their cell phones out. We’re not saying that kids can’t communicate with their teacher and say ‘Hey, look my family is having this issue and my mom might try to get up with me in the middle of English,’” she commented.
Muse said the board’s previous policy regarding the use of electronic communication devices had not been enforced and “it’s gotten out of hand.”
“I don’t think us as a board have any other choice based upon teacher feedback and our discipline data to do something,” she remarked.
Board member Jennifer Dacey echoed Muse’s concerns, stating that, “We know the phones are the source of the bullying we described…We’ve got to get some control of the situation.”
Explaining her vote against the policy changes, Naomi Clark said she didn’t believe banning cell phones would be a “panacea to discipline or bullying.”
Clark agreed that many of the previous policies had not been uniformly enforced.
“Some of it is teachers don’t want to be bothered…or teachers are reluctant to take a cell phone away from a kid or a student because they are afraid that the administrators are not going to support them or, God forbid, they’re going to have repercussions from the parents,” she said.
