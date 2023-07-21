Collegiate baseball, new electric substation, among agenda items for New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting – July 25

The July 25, 2023 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, N.C.
Read the packet with background information on the agenda here.
Consent Agenda
4. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing on an Amendment to Sections 15-416, 15-417, and 15-423(d) of the Land Use Ordinance.
Staff is requesting a public hearing be called for August 8, 2023 to consider an amendment to the Land Use Ordinance. The amendment will correct a single-digit typographical error in Section 15-423(d) and will replace language that was inadvertently omitted during modifications to accommodate NCGS 160D. A memo from Jessica Rhue, Director of Development Services, is attached along with a red lined copy of the proposed amendment.
5. Consider Approving a Proclamation for Celebrate Shelter Pet Day.
Jo Anna Kloster has requested a proclamation recognizing Celebrate Shelter Pay Day.
5. Approve Minutes.
Draft minutes from the June 27, 2023 closed session and July 11, 2023 regular meeting are provided for review and approval.
6. Presentation by Old North State League to Use Kafer Park for Summer College Baseball.
(Ward 1) Alec Allred, Co-Founder of Old North State League, will share a PowerPoint presentation about the league and its interest in leasing Kafer Park for their collegiate summer baseball league.
7. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the 2023 Water Shortage Response Plan.
Pursuant to NC General Statutes, the City must update its Water Shortage Response Plans every five years. New Bern’s plan has been updated, approved by the NC Department of Environmental Quality, and is ready for adoption by the Board. A memo from Jordan Hughes, Director of Water Resources, is attached.
8. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Mayor to Execute a Real Estate Purchase and Sale Agreement with Weyerhaeuser Company for Land for New Electric Substation.
In preparation of constructing a new substation and interconnect to the bulk electric system, land acquisition is necessary. The proposed agreement represents the purchase of 6 acres from Weyerhaeuser at a cost of $15,000 per acre for a total purchase price of $90,000. The cost of the purchase will be expensed from previously established electric project funds. A memo from Charlie Bauschard, Director of Public Utilities, is attached.
9. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Mayor to Execute a Letter of Agreement with Weyerhaeuser for Easement Rights.
In relation to the previous item, easements are necessary to connect the new substation to the Duke transmission system as well as provide new interconnects to the electric distribution system. A total of 22.983 acres is necessary at a cost of $9,798.55 per acre for a full purchase price of $225,200. The Board is asked to consider adopting a resolution that authorizes the Mayor to sign a letter of agreement with Weyerhaeuser for the needed easements. A memo from Mr. Bauschard is attached.
10. Consider Adopting an Ordinance Amending the 2019 Electric Improvements Fund.
The ordinance amends the 2019 Electric Improvements Project Fund to recognize a $87,183 reduction in appropriation from the Golden Leaf grant. Golden Leaf approved $320,000 in funding for the Utilities Disaster Recovery and Resiliency Project. The project has been completed and expenditures reimbursed in the amount of $232,817. Since the grant has been closed, the budget needs to be reduced by the difference. A memo from Kim Ostrom, Director of Finance, is attached.
11. Appointment(s}.
a. Alderman Royal is requested to make an appointment to fill the seat held by Peter Dillon on the Board of Adjustment. Mr. Dillon resigned due to relocating out of state. The new appointee will fill the remainder of his term which expires on June 30, 2025.
b. Kathleen Marty’s term on the Board of Adjustment expired June 30, 2023. The Board is asked to consider reappointing Ms. Marty or make new appointment to serve the three-year term. This appointm nt is open to the Mayor or any Alderman.
c. Raymond Layton’s term on the Planning and Zoning Board expired June 30, 2023, and he is ineligible for reappointment. Alderman Kinsey is asked to make a new appointment to fill Seat 4 for a three-year term.
d. Pat Dougherty’s term on the Planning and Zoning Board expired June 30, 2023, and he is ineligible for reappointment. Alderman Brinson is asked to make a new appointment to fill Seat 6 for a three-year term.
e. Tharesa Lee resigned from the Redevelopment Commission effective July 5, 2023, which is before her term expiration on August 14, 2023. Tabari Wallace’s term will also expire on August 14, 2023. The Board is asked to consider the reappointment of Mr. Wallace and discuss the previously identified candidates for Mrs. Lee’s seat. Appointments to this Board are open to the Mayor or any Alderman.
