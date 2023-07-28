City of New Bern RFQ for Professional Services – Civil Engineering

The City of New Bern is requesting qualified professional engineering firms to submit a statement of qualifications to provide engineering services to undertake and complete an Asset Inventory and Assessment [AIA] of the Stormwater System.
This project is funded by the State Water Infrastructure Authority (SWIA), NC Department of Environmental Quality.
-The City of New Bern reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, waive any irregularities in the proposal, revise the scope of the project, and award the project to the consultant they believe to be the most qualified to perform the work. If a contract is not able to be negotiated, the City reserves the right to terminate all negotiations and select one of the other finalists or issue a new RFQ.
-The City of New Bern reserves the right to request and obtain, from consulting firms submitting proposals, supplementary information or request clarification of information submitted as may be necessary for City staff pursuant to the selection criteria contained herein.
-The City of New Bern does not compensate for the cost of proposal preparation, and all materials submitted with the proposal become the property of the City.
-The City of New Bern reserves the right, through this RFQ, to contract engineering services for the design and construction administration of any alternative process that is identified, as the result of this study, with the firm selected for this RFQ or enter into an agreement with another consulting engineering firm.
-The City of New Bern is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, or handicap.
Submitted by City Clerk Brenda Blanco