City of New Bern early notice and public review of a proposed activity in a 100 year floodplain

To all interested agencies, groups, and individuals,
This is to give notice that the City of New Bern, N.C. has determined that the following proposed action under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program for FY 2023 (Grant No. B-23-MC-37-0025) is located in Zone AE (1-percent or 100-year floodplain) as illustrated on the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) Panel 3720558000K (eff. 6/19/2020). As such, the City of New Bern will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the activity in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed activity, as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
Activity description:
The following FY 2023 CDBG-funded project is subject to the Eight-Step Decision-Making process in 24 CFR 55.20:
CD-23-07 Sunnyside Area 1/2 Basketball Court Installation. CDBG funds will be used to pay for the cost of the construction of an outdoor, half-court basketball court for neighborhood use. The proposed site is city owned and is adjacent to the existing neighborhood Pierce Park. The FY 2023 CDBG project budget is $35,798.
This proposed project is located at 1805 National Ave. in the City of New Bern, Craven County.
Comments on floodplain activity:
There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Commenters are encouraged to offer alternative sites outside of the floodplain, alternative methods to serve the same project purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate impacts. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.
Written comments must be received by the City of New Bern by July 21 or 15 days from the date of the publication of this notice. Written comments may be submitted to the City of New Bern either by mail to ATTN: Ms. D’Aja Fulmore, Community Development Coordinator, Development Services Department, P.O. Box 1129, New Bern, NC 28563 or by email. A full description of the activity and the Flood Insurance Rate Map may also be reviewed during normal business hours from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Development Services Department located at 303 First Street, New Bern, N.C.
By Foster Hughes, city manager