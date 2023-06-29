West Craven JROTC to make flag presentation to My Sister’s House

The West Craven High School JROTC Color Guard will make a U.S. flag presentation at My Sister’s House, 524 Roundtree St. in New Bern on July 1 at 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend this brief presentation ceremony.
“As we approach Independence Day, we are so pleased to receive this honor and the opportunity to demonstrate our gratitude to the many veterans who have volunteered and supported our efforts to create My Sister’s House in Craven County,” said Bonita Simmons, Executive Director of Tried By Fire, Inc., the nonprofit organization responsible for this transitional home for post-incarcerated women.
The Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp is a voluntary extracurricular activity in high schools throughout the country that offers one of the largest youth character and leadership development programs in the world. Lt. Col. April Wimmer, USAF (Ret.) is the Instructor of the JROTC program at West Craven High School
By Tried By Fire, Inc.