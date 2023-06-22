Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 23-25

Around Town
“Honey Bee Day” at Poor Charlie’s Flea Market & Antiques from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 208 Hancock St. The Craven-Pamlico Beekeepers Association will present demonstrations with a beehive. Honey will be available for sale.
The New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce presents the Great Trent River Raft Race at Union Point Park. Opening Ceremony kicks off at 10 a.m. Enjoy a fun filled day of activities, live music and entertainment, food, craft and other vendors.
Events and Activities
23: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert featuring the Ultimate Tribute to Journey – Trial by Fire, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park.
24: 2023 Pride Prom at the Riverfront Convention Center.
Entertainment and Music
Friday
DJ Bingo at Beartown Bistro & Pizza Company, 1200 US 70 E
Saturday
Mike Bramble at the Saltwater Grill, 1 Marina Road
The New Abnormal Band at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70 E
Sunday
Justin Castellano at Persimmon’s Restaurant, 100 Pollock St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more events.
Sports
East Carolina Amateur Baseball League will play at Kafer Park on Sunday. Games: Braves at Yankees-1 p.m., Rockies at Marlins-4 p.m. and Red Sox at Mets-7 p.m.
Join Fairway Disc Golf on Saturday at Creekside Park. Sign up starts at 9 a.m., tee off around 10 a.m.
Arts
Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Cool off at the New Bern Aquatic Center located at 1155 Laura Lane or the Spray Park at 807 George St.
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772.
No Hard Feelings (R)
The Flash (PG13)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG)
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
