Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 16-17

Events and Activities
16: Women Veterans Resource Event and Veterans Appreciation Luncheon, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County, 203 S. Front St.
16: Craven County Master Gardeners to host discussion about growing and cooking herbs in the culinary herb garden, 10 a.m. at 300 Industrial Drive.
16-17: Urinetown, Fri-Sat: 7:30 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre, 514 Hancock St. Presented by Rivertowne Players.
16 – 17: Sankofa ’23, New Bern Civic Theatre, 412 Pollock St.
17: Coastal Women’s Shelter’s annual Run For Shelter, registration begins at 7 a.m. at Creekside Park.
17: Bridgeton Blueberry Festival, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Vernon Blades Park, 901 B St. in Bridgeton.
17: Juneteenth of New Bern Celebration – Festival and Parade, 11 a.m. in the Five Points Community.
Entertainment and Music
Friday
Tim Bivans at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E
Saturday
Caffeinated Soul Boogie at Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.
The Mad Fiddler at Cork Wine Bar & Bistro, 319 Bern St.
Sunday
Salsa Sunday at Mayte Sweets, 901 Broad St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more events.
Sports
East Carolina Amateur Baseball League will play at Kafer Park on Sunday. Games: Braves at Marlins-1 p.m., Rockies at Mets-4 p.m. and Yankees at Red Sox-7 p.m.
Join Fairway Disc Golf on Saturday at Creekside Park. Sign up starts at 9 a.m., tee off around 10 a.m.
Arts
Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Cool off at the New Bern Aquatic Center located at 1155 Laura Lane or the Spray Park at 807 George St.
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772.
Elemental (PG)
The Blackening (R)
The Flash (PG13)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (PG13)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG)
The Little Mermaid (PG)
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Questions or comments? Send an email.
By Becky Wetherington, creative director