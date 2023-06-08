Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 9-11

Around Town
An exhibition featuring the work of upper-level visual art New Bern High School students will be on display during the month of June at the Bank of the Arts. The opening reception will be held tomorrow from 5 – 8 p.m.
Events and Activities
9-11: Urinetown, Fri-Sat: 7:30 p.m. and Sun: 3 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre, 514 Hancock St. Presented by Rivertowne Players.
10: Local Author’s Festival, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Western Carteret Public Library Annex, 230 Taylor Notion Road, Cape Carteret.
10: Annual Elks Flag Day Celebration, 11 a.m. at Union Point Park.
10: James City Historical Society hosts Juneteenth Week events at 911 Howell Road in James City, 1-3 p.m.
11: Family Fun Vendor Festival, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2023 S. Glenburnie Road.
Entertainment and Music
Friday
Footloose on the Neuse with Rivermist and Greg Adair at Union Point Park.
Saturday
Jake Sutton at Beartowne Bistro, 1200 Hwy 70 E
Sunday
Ukulele Hoalohas of Oriental present a free concert at Riverside UMC, 405 Avenue A
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more events.
Arts
New Bern Artwalk is scheduled for June 9 from 5 – 8 p.m. Contact the Craven Arts Council & Gallery at the Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St. for a list of participating businesses and nonprofits in downtown New Bern.
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772.
The Little Mermaid (PG)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG)-June 2
The Boogeyman (PG13)
Tranformers: Rise of the Beasts (PG13)
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
By Becky Wetherington, creative director