Things to do in and around New Bern: June 1-4

Around Town
CarolinaEast Health System will be hosting a non-clinical career fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main lobby of CarolinaEast Medical Center located at 2000 Neuse Blvd.
Events and Activities
1-3: Knights of Columbus 4th Degree of New Bern Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at 1125 Pinetree Drive.
2: Movie in the Park – Top Gun Maverick, 8:15 p.m. at Union Point Park.
2 – 3: The Rocky Horror Show, 7:30 p.m. at New Bern Civic Theatre, 412 Pollock St.
2-4: Urinetown, Fri-Sat: 7:30 p.m. and Sun: 3 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre, 514 Hancock St. Presented by Rivertowne Players.
3: Bridgeton to Oriental Bike Ride, 8 a.m. starting at Food Lion, 121 Bridge Town Blvd.
3: New Bern Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St.
3: Troop NC-2015 Trail Race and Ruck 5K, 8:30 a.m. at Martin Marietta Park.
3: Glow Run benefiting Easterseals UCP, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
30 Second Rocks at Attitudes Pub & Grill, 32 Shoreline Drive
Friday
Patrick Bliss at Sara’s Pizza, 1150 Broad Creek Road.
Saturday
The Wild Hares at The Brown Pelican, 1017 B Broad St.
Sunday
Deck Waves with Alisa Mike at Christoph’s On The Water in the Doubletree by Hilton, 100 Middle St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more events.
Sports
Join East Carolina Amateur Baseball League for games on Sunday: Yankees at Mets-1 p.m., Marlins at Red Sox-4 p.m. and Braves at Rockies-7 p.m.
Arts
Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle St.
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Road
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a kayak from BearFoot Kayak. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772.
About My Father (PG13)
The Little Mermaid (PG)
The Machine (R)
Fast X (PG 13)
Book Club: The Next Chapter (PG 13)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (PG 13)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG)-June 2
The Boogeyman (PG13)-June 2
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
By Becky Wetherington, creative director