Special Olympics North Carolina Summer Games results released

The 2023 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Summer Games concluded on June 4.
Craven County athletes placed as follows:
-Matthew Henry Arvizu won bronze medals in the 50-yard freestyle and backstroke and 100-yard freestyle.
-James “travis” Travis Bowman won a silver medal in the 50-yard backstroke and placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle.
-Andrew Fevang won a gold medal in the 50-yard freestyle, silver in 50-yard breaststroke, and bronze in 50-yard backstroke.
-Robyn Lynn Hare won a gold medal in the 50-yard breaststroke, silver in 100-yard backstroke and placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.
-Bailey Misner won gold medals in the 25-yard backstroke and butterfly.
-Evan Dennis Misner won gold medals in the 15-meter unassisted swim, 25-yard freestyle – level 1, and 25-yard kickboard.
-Anthony Jermaine Ottley a silver medal in the 25-yard backstroke and a bronze in 25-yard butterfly.
-Alyson Wright Sheedy won a gold medal in the 50-yard backstroke and bronze in the 100-yard freestyle.
-Grant Smith won gold medals in the 25-yard backstroke – level 1 and 25-yard kickboard and a silver in the 25-yard freestyle.
-Arvizu, Bowman, Fevang and Hare received participation ribbons in the 4×50-yard freestyle relay.
According to the press release, over 1,300 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners, individuals without intellectual disabilities, from across the state competing in athletics, basketball, bowling, gymnastics, powerlifting, swimming and volleyball. As SONC’s largest state-level competition, athletes competed at various venues in Raleigh, Cary and Holly Springs.
To ensure fair competition, the athletes were placed in competition divisions based on age, gender and ability level. Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the top three finishers in each division, followed by fourth through eighth-place ribbons.
Competition results are available online.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics North Carolina (NC LETR) Final Leg of the Torch Run Relay opened the 2023 SONC Summer Games during the Opening Ceremony on Friday, June 2 at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of North Carolina State University at 7:30 p.m. During the Opening Ceremony, law enforcement officials presented the Circle of Honor and light the cauldron, signifying the official opening of the Games. Featured performers during the ceremony included the Special Theatre Arts of Raleigh (STAR), Catch 22 a cappella singers and Cirque de Vol. A full recording of the Opening Ceremony is available online.
As Special Olympics athletes are not asked to pay for any of the cost associated with their participation, an event of this size requires a vast amount of resources, including the support of nearly 1,000 volunteers. SONC extends its gratitude to the many individual volunteers, groups, individual sponsors and corporate sponsors that made this event such a success.
Access all event photos through SONC’s gallery.
By SONC