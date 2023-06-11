Shots Fired call leads to arrest by New Bern Police

On June 10 at 4:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Shots Fired complaint at Sampson Street and Green Street. Officers observed a vehicle leaving the area. Officers pursued the vehicle based on evidence gathered that the subjects inside were involved in the shooting incident. The vehicle struck a curb and was inoperable near Country Club Road and Highway 70. All three subjects fled but were apprehended. The driver, Davon Otis Small, Jr., 19, B/M, of Pollocksville, N.C. was charged with: Discharging Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest, Hit and Run with Property Damage, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Heroin, Possess Marijuana Greater than ½ to 1 ½ ounce, Resist, Obstruct, Delay an Officer.
This investigation includes the involvement of two additional 16-year-old juveniles. The incident is under investigation and additional charges may be pending. There are no known injuries to anyone involved. There are no known threats to the community at this time.
The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community to create a safe place to live, work and visit. Citizens who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to utilize the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the key words NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411. Citizens can also utilize the Craven County Crime Stopper line at 252-633-5141. Additional information can be found on the New Bern Police Department’s website. For additional information, please contact Lieutenant Donald McInnis with the New Bern Police Department at 252-672-4274.
By Captain M. Morrison-Brown