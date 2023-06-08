Rezoning recommended for new multi-family apartment complex in New Bern

The rezoning of property near NC 43 in New Bern has been requested to allow for the possible construction of new multi-family affordable housing units.
The owner of the property, Stars and Stripes 4F, LLC, has requested the rezoning of two parcels of vacant property totaling just over 20 acres from R-10A Residential to R-8 Residential. The land is located on the east side of Washington Post Road at its intersection with Olivia Road and is adjacent to the Lake Tyler residential development.
According to Craven County GIS, the Washington Post Road properties were purchased by Lake Tyler, LLC from Robert and Evelyn Dunn in 2015 for $4.5 million. The land was sold to Stars and Stripes 4F, LLC in September 2016 for $2.4 million.
Eric Remington, an attorney for Ward and Smith who represents the applicant, appeared before the New Bern Planning and Zoning Board during their June 7 meeting. Remington said Stars and Stripes 4F’s plans for the property include several three-story apartment buildings with a combined maximum of 200 multi-family units.
Remington described the planned apartments as “affordable housing” but offered no details on the price range for the units.
“It’s in a great site, great location convenient to the 43 Connector so people can have great access to Highway 70 and to the downtown area,” Remington said. “And it would be a great addition to the Lake Tyler community but a little bit different, providing attainable housing for individuals instead of trying to purchase houses.”
Remington acknowledged that the rezoning request was mainly to allow more units to be built on the property than would be permissible under the R-10A Residential designation. He said the land is currently divided up under a Department of Housing and Urban Development plan for part commercial, part residential and part multi-family use.
“This would allow that whole area to be developed for a multi-family use…It makes the project more feasible and offers more housing because the need is great here in New Bern. There’s a need for attainable housing like this,” Remington commented.
Seth Laughlin, land and community development coordinator with New Bern Development Services, noted that the property lies within the NC 43 Focus Area near the planned NC 43 Connector and is consistent with the city’s 2010 Land Use Plan.
Laughlin said the 20.44 acres requested for rezoning can be viewed as an extension of residential development within a growing area.
“The proposed change also supports a general trend in our community to provide more affordable housing options,” he commented.
The planning and zoning board voted unanimously to recommend the rezoning request, which will now go before the New Bern Board of Aldermen for approval.
A site plan for the proposed multi-family apartment complex would need to be approved by various city agencies before construction could move forward.
The plan would also require a special use permit from the city. As part of that process, a public hearing would be held before the New Bern Board of Adjustment to allow the public and adjacent landowners to offer comments on the project.
If eventually approved for construction, the Washington Post Road apartments would offer another avenue for residents seeking scarce affordable housing options in the New Bern area.
A new apartment complex currently under construction near New Bern High School is expected to bring 60-units of income restricted housing to the area as early as next spring.
Located at 4140 Academic Drive, the 3.7 acre Palatine Meadows development, which began construction in January, is expected to be completed and begin its lease up phase in March or April of 2024, according to Denis Blackburne, senior vice president, Woda Cooper Companies, Inc.
Blackburne said the complex will consist of 18 one-bedroom units at 676 square feet; 24 two-bedroom units at 900 square feet; and 18 three-bedroom units measuring 1,112 square feet.
Exterior amenities will include a playground and a covered picnic area with tables and grills.
The units will be income restricted to meet the following guidelines:
-15 units reserved for residents earning up to 40% area median income
-15 units for 50% AMI
-27 units for 70% AMI
-3 units for 80% AMI
According to Craven County GIS, the property, was sold by Raines Properties, LLC to Palatine Meadows Limited partnership on Nov. 4, 2022 for $490,000. The total assessed land value is listed at $317,900.
By Todd Wetherington, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.