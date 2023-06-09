Public comment, budget, utilities rates among items on New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting agenda – June 13

The June 13, 2023 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Aster. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve Agenda.
4. Request and Petition of Citizens.
This section of the agenda is titled Requests and Petitions of Citizens. This is an opportunity for public comment, and we thank you for coming to the Board of Aldermen meeting tonight to share your views. We value all citizen input. Speaker comments are limited to a maximum of 4 minutes during the public comment period. At the conclusion of 4 minutes, each speaker shall leave the podium. Comments will be directed to the full board, not to an individual board member or staff member. Although the board is interested in hearing your comments, speakers should not expect any comments, action, or deliberation from the board on any issue raised during the public comment period. In the board’s discretion, it may refer issues to the appropriate city officials or staff for further investigation. If an organized group is present to speak on a common issue, please designate one person to present the group’s comment, which shall be limited to a maximum of 4 minutes.
5. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church Fun Day.
(Ward 5) Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church has scheduled a Fun Day for July 29. The church has requested the 800 block of Green Street be closed to vehicular traffic from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. to accommodate the event. A rain date is not requested. A memo from Kari Warren, Director of Parks and Recreation, is attached.
6. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 1724 Rhem Avenue.
(Ward 1) Eugene Kelley, Jr. has tendered an offer of $10,200 for the purchase of 1724 Rhem Avenue. The property is a vacant 0.044-acre residential lot with a tax value of $20,250. The property was acquired jointly by the City and County in 2019 through tax foreclosure. If the property is sold for the initial bid, the City is projected to receive $3,326.09 and the County $6,873.91 from the proceeds. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached.
7. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 2308 Pearson Street.
(Ward 2) The Third Property Development & Estate Investment Group has tendered an offer of $2,500 for the purchase of 2308 Pearson Street. The property is a vacant 0.115-acre residential lot with a tax value of $5,000 that was acquired jointly by the City and County in 2018 through tax foreclosure. If the property is sold for the initial bid, the City is projected to receive $478.51 and the County $2,021.49 from the proceeds. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
8. Approve Minutes.
Minutes from the March 28, 2023 closed session, the work session held on May 2, May 3, and May 9, and the regular meeting minutes from May 23 are provided for review and approval.
9. Conduct a Public Hearing on the System Development Fee Evaluation and Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Evaluation.
Prior to adopting updates to the water and sewer system development fee analysis, a public hearing is required pursuant to Chapter 162A, Article 8 of the NC General Statutes. The updated analysis was posted on the City’s webpage to solicit and allow public input during a 45-day period. After conducting a public hearing for additional comment, the Board is asked to consider adopting a resolution approving the system development fee evaluation. A memo from Jordan Hughes, City Engineer, is attached.
10. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Restate the Schedule of System Development and Connections Fees Applicable to Water and Sewer Customers of the City of New Bern.
The current schedule of system development and connection fees was adopted by the Board on June 12, 2018. The schedule is required to be updated every five years. The proposed revision incorporates the recommendations from the evaluation referenced in the previous item. A memo from the City Engineer is attached.
11. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Restate the Schedule of Water Rates Applicable to Customers of the City of New Bern.
The City’s water rates have remained unchanged since 2015 when the rates decreased by 6%. The new schedule reflects an increase of $1.67 per month in the readiness-to-serve portion of the rate. A memo from the City Engineer is attached.
12. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Restate the Schedule of Sewer Rates Applicable to Customers of the City of New Bern.
The City’s water rates have remained unchanged since 2015 when the rates decreased by 4.5%. The new schedule reflects an increase of 4.5% for all segments of the rate. A memo from the City Engineer is attached.
13. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Approve Amendments to the City of New Bern Water and Sewer Design Standards.
The current water and sewer design standards were adopted by the Board on July 14, 2020. The document is updated periodically to keep it consistent with state regulations, construction practices, and material standards. The proposed amendments include minor technical and grammatical changes as well as feedback from a group of stakeholders consisting of developers, home builders, utility contractors, and engineers. A memo from the City Engineer is attached.
14. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Classification Pay Plan for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
Annually, the Board adopts a Classification Pay Plan for the upcoming fiscal year. The Board is asked to consider a resolution approving the plan for FY2023-24, which reflects proposed changes that have been incorporated into the FY24 budget. In part, those changes include the addition of a Heavy Equipment Mechanic, deletion of four position titles, changes to some titles, and reclassification of several positions. A memo from Sonya Hayes, Director of Human Resources, is attached.
15. Consider Adopting an Ordinance Amending the Schedule of Fees and Charges.
As part of the budget process, the Board annually adopts an Amended Schedule of Fees and Charges to, in part, identify in one place all the fees charged by the City. The fees identified in the schedule are included in the revenue projections for Fiscal Year 2023-24 and will be effective July 1, 2023. A memo from Kim Ostrom, Director of Finance, is attached. A redlined version of the schedule is also provided to easily identify the changes.
16. Consider Adopting the Budget Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
The City Manager delivered the proposed budget to the Board on May 2, 2023 followed by a revised, proposed budget on May 9, 2023. A public hearing was conducted on May 23, 2023, at which time five individuals offered input, three of whom were residents of the Trolley Run subdivision. Subsequently, a majority of the Board provided direction to make cuts in the budget and set the property tax at the revenue-neutral rate of $0.3734. Those changes are reflected in the final ordinance. A memo from Mrs. Ostrom is attached.
17. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Marine Forces Special Operations Command (“MARFORSOC”).
On November 12, 2019, the Board approved a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command to permit periodic training within the municipal limits of the City of New Bern. The agreement was executed by MARFORSOC in March of 2020 and valid for a three-year period. Those involved in the training exercises include military personnel, government civilian workers, or contractors, but no private citizens. The new agreement is for a five-year term. A memo from Police Chief Patrick Gallagher is attached.
18. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of an Application for the 2023 Bureau of Justice Assistance Bulletproof Vest Grant.
The New Bern Police Department desires to apply for the Bureau of Justice Assistance Bulletproof Vest grant in the amount of $9,825. The grant does require a match in the same amount. If awarded, funds will be used to purchase approximately 15 vests. The FY24 budget includes funding for the required match. A memo from Chief Gallagher is attached.
19. Appointment(s}.
Alderman Royal is requested to make an appointment to fill the seat held by Peter Dillon on the Board of Adjustment. Mr. Dillon has resigned due to relocating out of state. The new appointee will fill the remainder of his term which expires on June 30, 2025.
20. Attorney’s Report.
21. City Manager’s Report.
22. New Business.
23. Closed Session.
24. Adjourn.
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 252-639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. on the date of the meeting.
Agenda by Brenda Blanco, City Clerk
View the meeting packet with details here and watch the meeting live on City 3 TV, City 3 TV Video on Demand, the City of New Bern’s YouTube Channel, and Facebook page.