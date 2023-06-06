Public Comment, Budget, Golf Carts among agenda items for Trent Woods Commissioners Meeting on June 8

The June 8 meeting of the Town of Trent Woods Board of Commissioners will be held at 6 p.m. at Town Hall 898 Chelsea Road
AGENDA:
CALL MEETING TO ORDER
ROLL CALL OF TOWN OFFICIALS
INVOCATION-Commissioner Murphy
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
PRESENTATION OF JUNE YARD OF THE MONTH WINNER: Wayne and Joyce Vanderford
CONSIDER APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Any additions, deletions or rearranging)
PROCLAMATION READING: National Garden Week in Trent Woods June 5-11
CITIZENS PRESENTATIONS AND COMMENTS: (Please limit comments to 3-5 minutes)
PUBLIC HEARING: 2023-2024 FY BUDGET
CONSENT AGENDA:
- Minutes: May 4 Board Meeting Minutes; May 16 Special Budget Meeting Minutes
- Police Monthly Report
- Finance Monthly Report
DEPARTMENTAL REPORTS:
Mayors Report
Attorneys Report
Administration
-Plans for Halloween Golf Cart Parade/October 29 at 2 p.m. (same route as Christmas Parade). West New Bern Fire Department to have Open House and serve hot dogs and drinks.
-Amend the Golf Cart Ordinance to allow out of town golf carts to participate in any Trent Woods special events.
Finance
Police
Maintenance/Zoning
UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
Approval of Bid results for Phase IV of the Pedestrian Plan
NEW BUSINESS:
Approval of FY 2022-2023 audit contract
OTHER BUSINESS
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
-Special Budget Board Meeting on June 13 at 3:30 p.m.
-Food Truck on June 6: Capone’s from 4-7 p.m.
-Food Truck Friday on June 16: BokaNina’s from 4-7 p.m.
-Blood Drive on June 15 from 1-6 p.m. call Holly for appointment or visit thebloodconnection.org
-Food Truck Tuesday on June 20: Franks Franks from 4-7 p.m.
-Special Budget Board meeting on June 20 at 3:30 p.m.
Town Hall Offices will be closed on July 4 for the holiday
ADJOURNMENT:
By Holly Willis