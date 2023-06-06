Public Comment, Budget, Golf Carts among agenda items for Trent Woods Commissioners Meeting on June 8

Trent Woods Town Hall

The June 8 meeting of the Town of Trent Woods Board of Commissioners will be held at 6 p.m. at Town Hall 898 Chelsea Road

AGENDA:

CALL MEETING TO ORDER

ROLL CALL OF TOWN OFFICIALS

INVOCATION-Commissioner Murphy

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATION OF JUNE YARD OF THE MONTH WINNER: Wayne and Joyce Vanderford

CONSIDER APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Any additions, deletions or rearranging)

PROCLAMATION READING: National Garden Week in Trent Woods June 5-11

CITIZENS PRESENTATIONS AND COMMENTS: (Please limit comments to 3-5 minutes)

PUBLIC HEARING: 2023-2024 FY BUDGET

CONSENT AGENDA:

  1. Minutes: May 4 Board Meeting Minutes; May 16 Special Budget Meeting Minutes
  2. Police Monthly Report
  3. Finance Monthly Report

DEPARTMENTAL REPORTS:

Mayors Report

Attorneys Report

Administration

-Plans for Halloween Golf Cart Parade/October 29 at 2 p.m. (same route as Christmas Parade). West New Bern Fire Department to have Open House and serve hot dogs and drinks.

-Amend the Golf Cart Ordinance to allow out of town golf carts to participate in any Trent Woods special events.

Finance

Police

Maintenance/Zoning

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

Approval of Bid results for Phase IV of the Pedestrian Plan

NEW BUSINESS:

Approval of FY 2022-2023 audit contract

OTHER BUSINESS

ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Special Budget Board Meeting on June 13 at 3:30 p.m.

-Food Truck on June 6: Capone’s from 4-7 p.m.

-Food Truck Friday on June 16: BokaNina’s from 4-7 p.m.

-Blood Drive on June 15 from 1-6 p.m. call Holly for appointment or visit thebloodconnection.org

-Food Truck Tuesday on June 20: Franks Franks from 4-7 p.m.

-Special Budget Board meeting on June 20 at 3:30 p.m.

Town Hall Offices will be closed on July 4 for the holiday

ADJOURNMENT:

By Holly Willis

.

