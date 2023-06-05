Northwest Creek Marina celebrates National Marina Day

Northwest Creek Marina in New Bern, NC along the Neuse River hosted National Marina Day on June 3 with Sound Rivers, Lippert, and Crystal Coast Realty & Home Services. National Marina Day is a marine industry holiday where marinas honor their local boating community and their environmentally friendly marina practices. Northwest Creek’s cleanup included the docks, waterfront area and the Neuse River. After the cleanup, the staff had food, beverages, live music featuring Bryan Mayer, and Lippert giveaways for the boating community and volunteers.
In the two-hour cleanup, our 85 boaters collected over 120 pounds of trash and pollution from the waters.
Northwest Creek Marina and Oasis Marinas are dedicated to environmental stewardship and doing our part to promote clean boating. This is the second-year consecutive year the marina team has hosted such a great and engaging environmental initiative for the community.
Allie Modica, Oasis Marinas