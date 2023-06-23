Nicholas Sparks honors retiring head of Epiphany School at Gala, matches donations

Nicholas Sparks and Dr. Dwight Carlblom at Epiphany School of Global Studies’ Southern Soirée Gala & Auction. (Courtesy)
More than 300 people gathered at The Epiphany School of Global Studies’ Southern Soirée Gala & Auction to raise money that will support the school and students. Nicholas Sparks, co-founder of the school and nationally known author, was in attendance to honor the retiring Head of School, Dr. Dwight Carlblom, for his nine years of service.

“Of all of the people that applied for the Head of School position, Dr. Carlblom was the good and perfect gift from God. He was exactly what the school needed at a time of transition. He guided us through the many changes and helped us develop our programs,” stated Sparks.

He went on to announce the creation of an endowment in Carlblom’s name, The Dr. Dwight Carlblom Endowment Fund. To help kick-start the endowment fund, Sparks also announced he would be matching the proceeds raised that evening, which totaled more than $135,000 – the highest amount ever donated at an Epiphany gala.

“We are extremely grateful to Carlblom for all that he has done for Epiphany,” remarked Board of Trustees Chair, Dan Murphy. “He left a mark here, and it only seemed fitting to create an endowment fund in his honor.”

By Dare Oliver

