New Biscuitville restaurant, Domino’s in planning stages for New Bern locations

Plans for a new Biscuitville restaurant to be located at the New Bern Marketplace shopping center are still in the early stages, according to Colleen Roberts, public information officer for the City of New Bern.
A site plan for the proposed restaurant was presented to the New Bern Departmental Review Committee in May. According to the document, the new Biscuitville would be located at 3605 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. on 1.19 acres near the entrance to New Bern Marketplace.
The site plan details a 2,872 square foot restaurant with a drive-thru, 56 seats for indoor dining and 34 parking spaces.
Roberts said plans for the proposed restaurant are “still in the planning stages.”
Biscuitville operates restaurants across the southeast, including 66 locations in North Carolina.
Earlier this year, the chain opened two restaurants in Greenville.
According to its website, Biscuitville’s unique menu includes a Grilled Chicken, Egg & Cheese English Muffin, Spicy Chicken & Honey Biscuit, Sausage Gravy Biscuit, Southern Steak & Cheese Biscuit, a Spicy Chicken & Jalapeño Pimento Cheese Biscuit and a Grilled Chicken English Muffin Club, among other specialties.
The restaurant also offers breakfast platters with eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and other traditional fare.
According to Craven County GIS, the New Bern Marketplace property was sold by Trent Development Group to NC New Bern LLC in February 2017 for $1,950,000. The property has a total assessed value of $969,340.
New Bern Now has reached out to Biscuitville’s home office in Greensboro concerning its plans for the New Bern location but did not receive a response by press time.
Another chain restaurant will also be expanding its footprint in New Bern.
Domino’s Pizza will be opening up a third delivery and pick-up business, this one at 2400 Neuse Blvd. at the Simmons Street intersection. The building was formerly the site of the dry-cleaning business A Cleaner.
According to Roberts the planned pizza business has active building permits that were issued on April 25. Interior renovations are currently underway, Roberts said, as well as modifications to the driveways as required by the NC Department of Transportation.
Roberts said there is currently no timeline for when the new Domino’s site plans to open.
By Todd Wetherington, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.