New Bern Housing Authority announces public hearing on admissions and occupancy policy

Notice of Availability for Public Review and Comment and Public Hearing New Bern Housing Authority 2023 Admissions and Continued Occupancy
The New Bern Housing Authority is revising the Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy (ACOP). The proposed revisions for the ACOP will be available for review until June 15 at the Trent Court Office located at 1307 Tatum Dr. in New Bern.
Written comments on the proposed revisions must be addressed to “Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy.” ACOP changes can be sent to info@newbernha.org or New Bern Housing Authority, 1307 Tatum Drive, New Bern, North Carolina 28560.
For questions regarding the Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy”, contact Pamela Minor at 252-633-0800 ext. 210. Written comments must be received by close of business 5 p.m. on June 15, 2023.
A public hearing to receive public comments on the revised 2023 Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 4 p.m. at the New Bern Housing Authority.
Persons with disabilities requiring assistance or alternative formats, or wishing to submit comments in alternative formats, can contact the office at 252-633-0800, ext. 260; TTY 711.
By New Bern Housing Authority