Metronet announces internet installation is now available in James City

Updated at 5:50 p.m.
In a press release issued today, Metronet announced fiber optic internet service is now available to residents and businesses in James City. People can sign up for service installation at metronet.com.
If you’re considering changing your service provider from Suddenlink to Metronet, they don’t provide the same services.
Metronet initially agreed to provide voice, video and internet fiber services to residents and businesses, but the New Bern Board of Aldermen amended the agreement in April 2021. At the time Eddie Massengale, Director of Business Development, asked to drop the linear video because, “The fact is less than 1% of our customers are taking linear video.” Later in the discussion he said, “We don’t want to provide linear video because the cost of it.”
The press release repeated what was stated in November 2021. “As construction continues throughout James City, residents in construction areas will receive 30 days advance notice by mail regarding construction activity in their neighborhood. Residents will also receive additional messaging, such as yard signs, to notify residents when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.”
The 30 day advance notice is not accurate. Signs were placed in yards last year and there hasn’t been any construction.
Find out if Metronet working in your area by visiting construction.metronet.com.
The release also stated, “Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support James City. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.”
