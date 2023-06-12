Juneteenth of New Bern presents weeklong celebration of family events

Juneteenth of New Bern presents third annual celebration with free, fun filled family events located throughout the city.
Juneteenth continues to be recognized, honored and celebrated throughout the United States as an official federal holiday. In New Bern, N.C., ‘the Juneteenth of New Bern nonprofit is organizing and promoting the cultivation and continuation of local Juneteenth festivities in our area. Following the successes of Juneteenth Day in 2019, Juneteenth Week in 2020 and the first Juneteenth Parade and Festival in 2021, this month will be host to a multitude of events celebrating the emancipation of those Americans in North Carolina and around the country who were horrifically enslaved for hundreds of years.
The celebration kicked off during Artwalk at the Bank of the Arts and showcased traditional African American inspired art works, and handmade crafts. Weekend events included “Africa to Carolina” Exhibit at Circa 1850 Slave Quarters presented by the James City Historical Society. And a “Sunday Service” presented by Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church.
We invite you to join our community as we commemorate this momentous holiday with events for the whole family:
12: Official Juneteenth Kickoff Podcast with Special Guest! (Promo Day) Listeners can stream the podcast live on the Juneteenth of New Bern Facebook page.
13: Health Day in The Community at 7 p.m. in Ft. Totten Park. Friends and family can come out to enjoy an exciting game of kickball for free! Registration is required for team participation please follow the Juneteenth of New Bern facebook page for more information.
14: HBCU/Divine 9 Day! “The Youth Social.” Join us for a free youth event, and sneaker raffle at 1046 Broad St.
15: African American Lecture Series at 7 p.m. in the Cullman Performance Hall at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.
16: 5th Premiere Rooftop Celebration featuring music by Dj D-Nice, giveaways and food trucks. Doors open at 7 p.m. Ticketed event.
16: “Sankofa Musical” at 7:30 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St.
17: Juneteenth Celebration will begin with a parade at 11 a.m. at Henderson Park to Broad Street, ending in Craven Terrace’s Big Field area. Bring the family out to enjoy a festival celebration with vendors, Car Show with cash prizes, youth basketball tournament, music and food from 12-4 p.m. along Broad and Roundtree Streets and Craven Terrace Big Field area. A Fireworks finale will conclude the day’s celebration at Henderson Park at sundown. In lieu of recent events in and around Broad Street and in an effort to ensure community safety, the fathers of our community Arabian Temple #42 the “Peacekeepers” will be assisting and walking the event alongside the New Bern Police Department to ensure vendor and community safety. Along with Arabian Court #52 “The Heroines of Harmony” will be providing guidance over our kids’ corner.
Juneteenth of New Bern is spearheaded by nonprofit coordinators Sharon Bryant, Jameesha Harris, Jesse Mars Jr. and Talina Massey.
We welcome your presence, participation and support. For more information, please visit www.juneteenthofnewbern.com.
By Ramona Green