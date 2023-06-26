Craven County hires first veterinarian as new shelter director

Dr. Tanya Osler became the first veterinarian named as the new director of Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center on May 31. Craven County Manager Jack Veit told the board of commissioners during the June 19 meeting that Dr. Osler “was already working part-time with us over at the shelter doing some spaying and neutering clinics.”
Osler told the board she attended the University of Florida for her undergraduate and went to veterinary school at the University College in Dublin, Ireland.
She plans on “whipping everything into shape, making sure that they’re getting top-notch veterinary care.” Training staff to recognize signs of illness, how to care for animals and educate the community about the importance of vaccines are a some of her short-term goals.
Osler’s long-term goals are to focus on spay and neuter programs to address the overpopulation problem.
Commissioner Chadwick Howard asked if it was possible to waive adoption fees for older dogs or those that don’t get along well with others a week prior to euthanizing them.
Veit said, “We cannot waive the fee unless you allow us to.”
Commissioner E.T. Mitchell responded, “Sometimes when you waive the fee, you end up with people taking home animals that end up back on the streets because they’re not committed to it.”
Dr. Osler explained her long-term goals would be “offering vaccinations for the local animals.” She recognized the shelter already performs rabies vaccinations and would like to expand services like “distemper, heartworm tests, providing heartworm prescriptions” to the local community. Osler said, “Heartworm is transmitted by mosquitoes so you can imagine how heavy that could be in a local area.” The shelter is remodeling their surgery suite and she would like to ultimately offer spay and neuter services to the public.
Osler’s annual salary is $125,997 which was effective on June 21.
Watch Osler’s presentation to the Craven County Board of Commissioners here:
