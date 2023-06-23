Craven Commissioners approve phase 1 development for new Madeline Farm subdivision

The Craven County Board of Commissioners have approved plans for phase 1 of a new subdivision in New Bern near Carolina Colours.
According to plans presented by Craven County Planning Director Chad Strawn, Madeline Farm Phase 1 will consist of 95 lots on 29.13 acres located on US 70 across from the entrance to Carolina Colours.
The area was formerly known as the Turf Club before the name was changed over the last six months to Madeline Farms. The Craven County Planning Board met on May 25 and recommended the subdivision for approval.
The Madeline Farms property is owned by Nolan Commercial Contractors of Jacksonville and is located on one of the larger undeveloped tracts in Township 7. Thomas Engineering is listed as the surveyor and engineer for the project.
Strawn said the roads have been paved and curbed and gutters added within the new subdivision, with more paving having taken place over the last few weeks.
According to Strawn, the subdivision will be served by Craven County water and City of New Bern sewer utilities.
Strawn said a turn lane into Madeline Farm has been added off of Old Cherry Point Road. The project has also received a letter from the NC Department of Transportation certifying the roads have been constructed to the necessary standards.
According to Strawn, there is a potential for an additional 80 lots to be developed during additional phases in Madeline Farm.
“There will be additional development associated with this subdivision, this just being phase 1,” he told commissioners.
According to Craven County GIS, the property has a total assessed value of $1,459,650. It was sold by Turf Club, LLC to Nolan Commercial in December 2021 for $1,500,000.
By Todd Wetherington, co-editor. Send an email with questions or comments.